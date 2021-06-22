Cancel
Presidential Election

Ethiopia heads to the polls

Voice of America
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s president-elect says he won’t negotiate over limiting Tehran’s ballistic missile program. Plus, the latest on Monday’s elections in Ethiopia. And a look at ‘screenlife’ films, where everything the viewer sees happens on a computer or smartphone screen.

www.voanews.com
#Iran#Smartphone
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Elections
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Ethiopia declares cease-fire in Tigray

The Ethiopian government on Monday declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray on humanitarian grounds. Tigray is in the northernmost part of Ethiopia, with its regional government controlled by the Tigray People's Liberation Front. In November, fighting broke out between Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF, and since then, thousands of people in Tigray have been killed and many more displaced.
Food & Drinkstufts.edu

Ethiopia is facing a human-made famine

What’s happening in Tigray is the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, since the devastating Somalia famine in 2011. About 350,000 people in Tigray are facing a food “catastrophe,” which means they’re suffering from famine conditions. That classification is based on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global index that relies on assessments from United Nations agencies and other regional and international nongovernmental organizations.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's military confirmed Thursday that it was responsible for an airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country's Tigray region that locals say killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that fighters...
Food & Drinksraleighnews.net

Ethiopia Denies Trying to 'Suffocate' Tigray

NAIROBI, KENYA - Ethiopia's government rejected accusations Friday that it's trying to "suffocate" the people of Tigray by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces one of the world's worst famines in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke...
Public SafetyMSF USA

Ethiopia: Three MSF staff killed in attack

June 25, 2021—Three Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members were killed yesterday in an apparent attack in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Marta Cañas, MSF general director, released the following statement today on behalf of the organization:. We are in mourning after receiving confirmation of the deaths of...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Ethiopia's looming catastrophe

The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed erred disastrously last November in launching a war against his own people in the northern Tigray region. He has a chance to reverse his mistake, and he needs to seize it. From the moment Abiy sent federal troops...
New York City, NYMetro International

Tunisia pushing U.N. action on Ethiopia dam, Ethiopia opposed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tunisia has proposed the U.N. Security Council push for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of a giant hydropower dam within six months, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Tunisia circulated the draft text to the 15-member...
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan marks notice by Ethiopia on Nile dam as 'useless'

Khartoum (Sudan) July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan said on Tuesday that the notification it received from Ethiopia over the second filling of a huge dam on the Nile River is useless without a negotiated deal among related countries. "The Irrigation and Water Resources Ministry received a letter from its Ethiopian counterpart...
AfricaForeign Policy

Ethiopia’s Problems Aren’t Postcolonial

The recent defeat of Ethiopian government forces at the hands of rebels in Tigray in the country’s north has not ended the conflict that has threatened to tear Ethiopia apart. Rather, it has opened a veritable Pandora’s box of possibilities regarding where Ethiopia is headed next. Much will depend on whether a cease-fire can be negotiated and if food can get through to the hundreds of thousands of potential famine victims.
PoliticsVoice of America

Egypt, Sudan Seek UN Help to Resolve Mega Dam Dispute with Ethiopia

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to intervene in their dispute with Ethiopia over the operation of a mega dam on the Nile River. “We come here in search for a viable path towards a peaceful, amicable and negotiated solution, and...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Three Aid Workers Murdered in Ethiopia's Tigray

Medecins Sans Frontières said Friday that three aid workers for the organization were found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. "No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack," the medical charity said in a statement. "Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences."
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today. The Secretary stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire. The Secretary condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray and other impediments to access. Secretary Blinken urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit to the steps outlined in the United Nations Security Council on July 2, including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray; full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need; the establishment of a transparent process to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities; and an affirmation that neither the internal nor external borders of Ethiopia will be changed by force or in contravention of the constitution. In addition, the Secretary emphasized the urgency of holding an inclusive political dialogue to begin the difficult work of forging a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....

