Randolph, NH

Memorial for 'Fallen 7' motorcyclists in 2019 crash unveiled

 17 days ago

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Two years after seven motorcyclists died in a collision with a pickup truck, a granite monument honors their memory in New Hampshire. The Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their spouses, unveiled the memorial near the crash site on Route 2 in Randolph on Saturday. The victims of the June 21, 2019, crash were members of the club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

