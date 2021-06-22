Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jimmy Kimmel Says “It’s Almost Like A Real Show For A Change” As ABC Late-Night Talker Allows In 89-Person Audience

By Peter White
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Wow, where did all these people come from?,” asked Jimmy Kimmel. “That’s very nice, I appreciate it.”. The late-night host was welcoming back an audience for the first time in 15 months. It wasn’t quite the same as the 400-strong crowd that recently returned to The Late Show as only...

deadline.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jimmy#Abc#An Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Late Night with Seth Meyers might be at its best without an audience

The pandemic-infused changes to Late Night "have been for the better," says Mike Ryan in a profile of Meyers. "It’s, now, less a structured late night talk show, and more a madcap hour featuring Seth Meyers and a carnival full of jokes from Amber Ruffin and Jeff Wright; a fake recap of a television show called Tiny Secret Whispers; weird off-camera characters Meyers just has full conversations with; yelling at his cue card guy, Wally; yelling at his writer Mike Scollins about jokes he doesn’t like; Al Pacino impressions; Werner Herzog impressions; Meyers’s new fake musical, Cicada Cicada; and, well, a lot of Meyers laughing. He’s almost now the late night equivalent of Mister Rogers (this is now a show that features talking inanimate objects, like paintings and craft-works) only with Meyers as sort of a playfully reluctant host to all this whimsy, but, by the end, can’t resist. Right now, it’s not a show easily comparable to any other iteration of Late Night, or any other talk show, really. And in the seven years Meyers has been hosting Late Night, I’ve never seen him happier." Asked if this is the best version of Late Night, Meyers says, nodding to his executive producer Mike Shoemaker: “Well, we certainly are aware it’s the most natural version of the show we’ve ever done. Wouldn’t you agree with that?” Shoemaker adds: “Yeah. Definitely, yes. I don’t even know if it’s natural, it’s certainly not labored. We don’t have to work hard to fit it into this box. It doesn’t take much of that. So in that sense, it is very natural.” Meyers responds: "I mean, when I look back at this show and the sort of different acts it’s had, I think the first 18 months was probably the most we ever tried to fit it into a box, and what we thought a late night show was. And then we found our way via ‘A Closer Look,’ certainly, into doing the show we most wanted to do. But, now … I guess I thought we were doing the show we most wanted to do, but it wasn’t the show, so I was wrong. This is the show we’ve most wanted to do for sure."
Footballwcn247.com

Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Bowl has found a big name to be its very first title sponsor: ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The inaugural edition of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be played Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the host announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night. The game will air on ABC. The LA Bowl’s debut was delayed from 2020 until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will match the Mountain West champion against the Pac-12′s No. 5 bowl selection. SoFi Stadium said it has reached a multiyear deal with Kimmel for the naming rights.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

LA Bowl sells naming rights to late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel

In the latest twist in the college football bowl game naming rights saga, the new LA Bowl will henceforth be known as the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The inaugural game — which has sold its naming rights to the late-night talk show host as part of a multi-year deal — takes place Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. The LA Bowl was originally scheduled to debut in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Welcomes Back Live Audience

For the first time in fifteen months, a live audience returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live. A reported “89 audience members were allowed” Deadline reports. To allow an audience, they all must be fully vaccinated and will have to wear masks during the show. In addition to this, audiences members will be asked to “remain six feet from anyone outside of their household”, this including that they must not eat or drink indoors.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! elevates three longtime producers to lead the show as executive producer

Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife, will join Erin Irwin and Jennifer Sharron in filling the void left by Sharon Hoffman, who exited in January after leading the show for a brief run. McNearney, who served as co-executive producer and co-head writer, has been with the show for 18 years, joining as assistant to the executive producer. Irwin has been with Kimmel since he worked on The Man Show. Sharron has been with Jimmy Kimmel Live! since its launch.
Musicallkpop.com

Seventeen perform 'Ready To Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Seventeen have arrived to perform the title track " " from their 8th mini album 'Your Choice' on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!. For this chic and stylish performance, Seventeen showcased their dynamic choreography on a round, open stage, surrounded by small cameras rather than audience members. Recap Seventeen's debut performance...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jimmy Kimmel and Homer Simpson Bid Farewell to Conan O'Brien's TBS Late-Night Show

Paul F. Tompkins and Joel Kim Booster are also among celebrities honoring the 'CONAN' host as they offer tributes to him via their respective social media accounts. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel and Homer Simpson have bid farewell to Conan O'Brien's TBS late-night show. Ahead of the final show of "CONAN", the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host and "The Simpsons" character offered their tribute to the 58-year-old comedian.
FootballNew York Post

LA Bowl named after Jimmy Kimmel: ‘This is not a joke’

Two college football teams will soon play in a game named after Jimmy Kimmel. Yes, you read that right. The inaugural LA Bowl is now officially the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, the late-night talk show host announced Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The game is scheduled for December 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will feature the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection and the PAC-12’s No. 5 selection.
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Amber Ruffin deserves to be the queen of late-night TV

Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin. The 42-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has been a "Late Night With Seth Meyers" staff writer since the...
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

James Corden changing segment of The Late Late Show following petition

James Corden has promised to tweak The Late Late Show's controversial 'Spill Your Guts' segment in response to an online petition that criticised it for being "culturally offensive and insensitive". The game, which has been a recurring part of the programme for four years now, sees its famous guests get...
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

Late-night TV is back, and so is America (almost)

Even with diminished ratings for the over-the-air broadcasts of late-night shows, the comeback of the familiar format, with real people laughing and applauding, shows just how central late-night television is to American entertainment.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel And More Celebs Say Goodbye As Conan Wraps Its Final Episode

The late night TV universe changed this week, with Conan O'Brien's long-running TBS talk show Conan airing its final episode, with the host joined by stalwart returning guests such as Will Ferrell and Jack Black. (Not to mention a special appearance from Homer J. Simpson, himself.) Outside of the show itself, though, tons of celebs from Chris Pratt to Jimmy Fallon took to social media to share kind words, emotional farewells, and enthusiastic appreciation for the beloved, self-deprecating host.