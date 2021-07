A veteran Afghan warlord whose militia helped US forces topple the Taliban in 2001 vowed Friday to again take up arms as the insurgents closed in on his Herat stronghold in the west. "We will soon go to the frontlines and with the help of God change the situation," said Ismail Khan, once a leading member of an alliance of guerrilla fighters who battled the Taliban during the US invasion after the September 11 attacks. Khan's comments came as the Taliban claimed they now control around 85 percent of Afghanistan -- including key border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. There is no way to independently verify their claim, which the government disputes.