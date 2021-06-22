Observations: Cleveland Shuts Out Cubs, Homers Off Adbert Alzolay

Time for me to head back home after a nice time in Chicago, albeit wherein the Cubs were outscored 21-3 in my two games. Maybe my departure will help today …. • Yesterday’s loss was a flusher according to David Ross (NBCSC): “We didn’t play very well in any facet of the game — hitting, pitching, base running, defense. You just flush that one. Every season I’ve been a part of in my playing career you have a couple of those.” No doubt on any of that, though it’s always easier to flush one when it ISN’T part of a longer losing stretch. The Cubs have now lost five of six, and the Brewers finally won. So it’s back to being tied atop the NL Central standings. (The cold streak for each team has also moved them out of the second Wild Card spot, for what that’s worth, a game behind the Padres.)