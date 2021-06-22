Werewolves Within Review: An Endearing Ensemble Keeps This Whodunnit From Being Dead on Arrival
Blending horror with comedy is a tried-and-true formula, especially in the world of independent film, as many filmmakers seemingly want to double the size of their intended audience by offering an experience that appeals to a wide variety of viewers. Unfortunately, this blend instead often results in leaning into one tone more strongly than the other, crafting an uneven experience, with the ways in which one component falls short making it feel all the more disappointing in comparison to the things about the film that do actually work. Luckily, this isn't the case with Werewolves Within, as it manages to deliver both comedy and horror in equal, effective amounts, despite neither element being exceptional.comicbook.com