Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Werewolves Within Review: An Endearing Ensemble Keeps This Whodunnit From Being Dead on Arrival

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlending horror with comedy is a tried-and-true formula, especially in the world of independent film, as many filmmakers seemingly want to double the size of their intended audience by offering an experience that appeals to a wide variety of viewers. Unfortunately, this blend instead often results in leaning into one tone more strongly than the other, crafting an uneven experience, with the ways in which one component falls short making it feel all the more disappointing in comparison to the things about the film that do actually work. Luckily, this isn't the case with Werewolves Within, as it manages to deliver both comedy and horror in equal, effective amounts, despite neither element being exceptional.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Guillén
Person
Cheyenne Jackson
Person
Milana Vayntrub
Person
Michaela Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werewolves Within#Dead On Arrival#Whodunnit#Finn#American Horror Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Movies
Related
Greene County, NYTimes Union

Talking childhood haunts with 'Werewolves Within' filmmaker Josh Ruben

Indie-film director Josh Ruben, 37, is no stranger to the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. He grew up in Woodstock, and recently shot two films in the area, “Scare Me,” and the new comedy-horror-whodunit film “Werewolves Within,” part of the region’s boom in movie production. “Werewolves” was filmed in the village of Fleischmanns and will be screened at the Greenville Drive-In in Greene County on June 20, before it arrives in theaters on June 25. (It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week.)
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Werewolves Within’ Review: An Agile Horror-Comedy with a Sharp Bite Into Current Affairs

“Trespass and die,” reads an unneighborly sign glimpsed early in Josh Ruben’s agile, niftily directed whodunit “Werewolves Within.” While the placard specifically refers to some local’s private property, one could safely apply the warning to the whole snow-clad Vermont village that surrounds it. Welcome to Beaverfield, a sleepy town chock-full of secrets, lies and ideological disparities you should only enter at your own peril. But know that it’s a risk well worth taking, especially if Rian Johnson’s delectable caper “Knives Out” has recently scratched your itch for cozily inviting, steadily funny murder mysteries where the identity of the killer is anyone’s guess until the end.
Video GamesGamespot

Do Werewolves Play Basketball In Werewolves Within? | Play For All 2021

GameSpot's Kurt Indovina sat down and chatted with Werewolves Within's star and producer Sam Richardson about his dual role in front and behind the screen. Werewolves Within is the film adaptation of the VR game, produced by Ubisoft's Film & Television production company. Written by Mishna Wolff, the film was made in part with Ubisoft's Women's Film and Television Fellowship program, which offers opportunities to women writers to develop Ubisoft IPs into movies and shows.
Video GamesIGN

Werewolves Within: The Movie - Review

Werewolves Within will have a limited theatrical release on June 25 and will be available on VOD on July 2. Loosely based on Ubisoft's multiplayer VR game from 2016, Werewolves Within borrows the social deduction elements from that party game to present a silly, suspenseful "whodunnit" horror-comedy. Tonally, the film doesn't hit every comedy beat it's aiming for, as the lines between parody and satire get blurred, but overall it's a fierce fun time.
MoviesMovieWeb

Luca Review: Pixar's Endearing, Predictable Tribute to Youth, Gelato & Vespa

Pixar's latest CGI fantasy is an endearing, but entirely predictable coming-of-age story. Luca tells the tale of two teenage sea monsters, who pose as human boys and discover "la dolce vita" in a scenic seaside Italian village. They gobble down pasta, slurp gelato, and dream of owning a Vespa; which will scoot them around the world in style. Luca is a pastiche celebration of 60s Italian culture, cinema, and music. It's a sweet and an enjoyable experience for sure, but lacking the dramatic heft of the storied animation studio's classic films.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

INTERVIEW: “Werewolves Within” director Josh Ruben

Werewolves Within revolves around the townspeople of Beaversfield—a small, folksy town caught in the middle of a blizzard—and their plight to find out who amongst them is a bloodthirsty werewolf. The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16. Ahead of its release in select theaters on June 25 and IFC on July 2, we spoke to impassioned director Josh Ruben about his love of horror, comedic timing, what Ace of Base’s “The Sign” means to him, and his advice to up-and-coming filmmakers.
MoviesEW.com

How Hot Fuzz, Clue, and Arachnophobia influenced the horror-comedy Werewolves Within

In Werewolves Within (out June 25), the inhabitants of a snowed-in town seek refuge from (that's right!) a werewolf. "Werewolves Within is about the small town of Beaverfield," says director Josh Ruben. "The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson and Cecily the postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) have to get to the bottom of what creature might be terrorizing its residents who are forced to take cover at the local inn."
TV & VideosDecider

Where to Watch ‘Werewolves Within:’ When Will the Horror Comedy Be on Streaming?

Comedian Sam Richardson is going from the White House on Veep to a small town that’s (possibly) infested with werewolves in the new horror-comedy film, Werewolves Within. Based on the video game of the same name, Werewolves Within stars Richardson as a forest ranger who takes on a new assignment in the remote city of Beaverfield. He befriends a friendly mail person named Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), who gives him the lowdown on the town drama over a proposed gas pipeline. But politics quickly take a back seat when a mysterious creature starts terrorizing the town. It’s a delicate balance of ridiculous slapstick comedy and tension-filled murder mystery, but director Josh Ruben and screenwriter Mishna Wolff pull it off beautifully.
Video GamesComicBook

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillen on Crafting His Character and the Film's Impressive Ensemble

The upcoming murder-mystery film Werewolves Within, based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, explores what happens when a group of townspeople and their paranoia gets the best of them when a series of violent crimes starts to unfold, leading them all to start turning on each other to figure out who could be responsible for the murders. As the title implies, some think that a werewolf is responsible, resulting in a hilarious experience in which each of the distinctly different characters comes to their own conclusions. Star Harvey Guillén recently shared his excitement about developing his character and the hilarious ensemble he shared the screen with. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and Digital Rental and VOD on July 2nd.
Video GamesGizmodo

Werewolves Within's Quirky Characters Make It a Howling Good Time

The set-up for Werewolves Within is familiar: a newcomer to a small town realizes there’s something very strange about his new neighbors and surroundings. But the horror-comedy—directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff, and based on the Ubisoft VR game—leans into the “comedy” side of that genre designation, painting its characters with broad but funny strokes and styling its story more like an old-school murder mystery than a creature feature.
Video GamesComicBook

Sam Richardson Talks Werewolves Within, Fangoria, and the Future of Detroiters

Thanks to scene-stealing roles in Veep and Promising Young Woman, as well as the hilarious Detroiters TV series, which he starred in and co-created, Sam Richardson is understandably known for his comedic efforts. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he not only had to embrace the sillier side of a town turning on each other in fear of a werewolf, but he also had to channel his action-movie chops to use weapons at his disposal to defend himself for the film's more horrifying elements. Despite this being somewhat new territory professionally, Richardson is a long-time fan of horror, which makes not only this new film but also him gracing the cover of Fangoria feeling like a dream come true. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.
Video Gamesdailydead.com

Interview: WEREWOLVES WITHIN Screenwriter Mishna Wolff on Her Experiences Bringing the Ubisoft Game to Life for the Big Screen

Arriving in theaters this weekend courtesy of IFC Films is Werewolves Within, the feature film adaptation of the Ubisoft game, which was written by Mishna Wolff (the most perfect last name for this project ever) and directed by Josh Ruben. A horror comedy whodunnit centered around a werewolf that’s terrorizing the picturesque mountain town of Beaverfield, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Sam Richardson on Breaking The Mold for Black Characters In “Werewolves Within”

There’s an early episode of 30 Rock where Tracy Jordan tries to maintain his street cred, so he goes through great pains to seem “not normal” (which isn’t that hard for him in the first place) by getting a face tattoo. Conversely, someone who embraces his total normalness is actor and comedian Sam Richardson. He’s the straight man who gets the laughs and the face you remember. He’s boyishly handsome, exudes good nature and the perfect fit for comedy. His show Detroiters, his role on Veep as Richard Splett and his many guest appearances on series and films showcases his excellent comedic timing.
TV & VideosPosted by
Third Coast Review

Interview: Michaela Watkins and Michael Chernus on Werewolves Within, Improv on Set and Filming in the Dead of Winter

Some might say it’s scary how many talented comedic actors make up the ensemble cast of the new horror comedy Werewolves Within, directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and written by Mishna Wolff (based on the virtual reality game of the same name). After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson, Veep) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.