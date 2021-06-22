Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Look at Her Child's Play Return

It appears that this is turning into something of a baby season for the stars, as only days after Ewan McGregor welcomed his new son, Gal Gadot has revealed that she has given birth to her third child with husband Yaron Varsano. The new baby who is named Daniella, joins her siblings Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. Only last week images of a pregnant Gadot were uploaded online, and most of her fans didn't expect the baby to be arriving quite so soon. Sharing a family snap on her Twitter account, the actress clearly couldn't be happier to welcome their latest addition.