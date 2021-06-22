Cancel
Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Look at Her Child's Play Return

By Spencer Perry
Cover picture for the articleProduction on the Chucky TV series is underway and returning cast member Jennifer Tilly has offered a tease of her fan-favorite character's triumphant return. The actress took to Instagram to post a camera test from the series, showing off her new look for the show. Tilly isn't the only familiar face that will be back for the TV show with Brad Dourif back as the titular killer doll, having played the part in all seven of the mainline Chucky films that preceded the series. Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona Dourif will also reprise her part from the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky along with original Child's Play star Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy.

