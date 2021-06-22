Cancel
Mclennan County, TX

Waco-McLennan County Public Health hosting National HIV Testing Day

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 9 days ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is celebrating National HIV Testing Day Friday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The national theme for this year's event is “My Test, My Way” due to the number and variety of testing options that are now available to the community than ever before.

The event will be located at the Health District office on 225 W. Waco Drive and will be accepting walk-ins, so no appointments need to be made.

Rapid testing will be available along with gift cards and goodie bags while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at (254) 750-5499.

