Hawks already faced best player in Joel Embiid, but Bucks' trio led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will pose problems

By The Jon Chuckery Show, Dylan Mathews
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Chuckery knows the Atlanta Hawks' season has been great, particularly coming off a seven-game series win over the 1-seed Philadelphia. Nobody outside of Atlanta expected the Hawks to even make it this far, and again, the Hawks are huge underdogs going into their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Jon Chuckery believes “the Hawks have an excellent chance to win this series.”

Audacy

Audacy

