“Final Fantasy IX” Turns Into Animated Series

The story of Beauty and the Beast is one that’s rather easy to transfer from one version to another since it can be interpreted in a lot of different ways as it would appear. This time around it looks as though it’s happening in the virtual world as a young girl joins an online community and becomes a singing sensation. At one point the creature known only as the Beast interrupts her performance, and it becomes obvious that this character is openly shunned by the rest of the community, but if the trailer says why then it’s very easy to miss amidst the action. But what’s kind of obvious is that is this story does follow the formula that most people who have watched the Disney version in a very big way. The scenery is different, the feel is different, but the story is very much the same since the whole idea behind it is that the Beast is someone else that is online, but is a definite recluse for a reason, though what that reason might be in this story is hard to say right off the bat.