Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

“Final Fantasy IX” Turns Into Animated Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed video game “Final Fantasy IX,” which first released in 2000, will score an animated series adaptation aimed at children and young teenagers. KidScreen (via Coming Soon) reports that Cyber Group Studios has signed a deal with Square Enix to produce the show and handle its worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandise.

www.darkhorizons.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Animated Series#Final Fantasy Ix#Cyber Group Studios#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission

I’m not what one would call a conventional Final Fantasy fan, but I love Final Fantasy VII Remake. The only Final Fantasy I’ve played aside from Final Fantasy XV, which I loved despite its evident flaws, it was one of the first games I threw myself into in the early days of the pandemic, taking me and many others away from the traumatic headlines and rising death counts. I became part of a similarly fucked-up world, but one that I could change by joining a group of friends fighting for what’s right in the most over-the-top anime way, all with fantastic combat and dazzling visuals.
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Into The Barware Game

You've played the games and bought the action figures, now you can drink the Final Fantasy drinks thanks to Square Enix. They've released a series of fun barware items that include a Final Fantasy VII Seventh Heaven glass, tag and coaster set, a tray that produces huge Buster Sword ice swords, and a tray that produces chilly Cactuars.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will there be a Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Switch release date?

One of the surprise announcements at Square Enix’s E3 2021 conference was Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. This collection seems to be remaking the first six games in the franchise (yet again) to graphical match their original versions while providing support for higher resolution screens. So far, the only platforms announced for release are Steam and mobile. Still, fans are wondering if Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will get a Switch version.
Family Relationshipstheaureview.com

Win a family pass to the animated fantasy Moonbound

Thanks to Rialto Distribution we have five family passes (Admit 4) to give away to the upcoming release of the animated fantasy film Moonbound, based on one of Germany’s most popular children’s books, in Australian cinemas from June 24th, 2021, just in time for school holidays. When Peter sets out...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Chaotic Good

The debut trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin elicited quite a varied reaction from watchers when it aired during the E3 Square Enix showcase. Aside from the onslaught of memes piled up on social media regarding the trailer’s constant usage of “Chaos,” there was an immediate critique about the character design and the dreary atmosphere.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Hands-on Preview – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix‘s E3 2021 conference wasn’t good. Nobody will ever try to deny this statement. Between the gigantic amount of time spent on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, a barrage of mobile games (“don’t you guys have phones?”), and the disappointing unveiling of Babylon’s Fall‘s gameplay, there was very little to be happy about that showcase. Then the now-infamous trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dropped. An excessively edgy trailer with an Eminem lookalike mentioning he wanted to kill Chaos every five minutes, the game quickly became the laughing stock of not only that conference, but maybe E3 2021 as a whole.
ComicsDestructoid

Final Fantasy IX kids cartoon in development at Cyber Group Studios

A French animation studio has announced that it is working alongside Square Enix to produce a children’s cartoon based upon classic PlayStation RPG Final Fantasy IX. According to children’s media outlet Kidscreen, Parisian producer Cyber Group Studios, (who has created several kid-friendly animated shows), is putting the final touches on a show “bible”, and is expected to begin production of the Final Fantasy IX cartoon at the tail-end of 2021. Cyber Group Studios will handle the production, distribution, and merchandising of the new series, which is aiming at 8-to-13-year-olds as its target demography.
ComicsPolygon

Critical Role reveals final character art for Vox Machina animated series

Critical Role has revealed the final character art for The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series coming to Amazon Prime Video. Leading the design is Phil Bourassa, a veteran of superhero cartoons such as Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League. The final art — including a short animation — was included in a video on YouTube.
Video Gamescomicmix.com

REVIEW: Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Reviewing any adaptation requires two trains of thought: is it a good representation of the source material, and is it a good story standing on its own. Frankly, I don’t play video games or watch much animation these days, so in watching the 4K Ultra HD release of Sony’s 2005 Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, I had to view it as a story only.
MoviesTVOvermind

A Visually Stunning Trailer For The Anime Fantasy Film “Belle”

The story of Beauty and the Beast is one that’s rather easy to transfer from one version to another since it can be interpreted in a lot of different ways as it would appear. This time around it looks as though it’s happening in the virtual world as a young girl joins an online community and becomes a singing sensation. At one point the creature known only as the Beast interrupts her performance, and it becomes obvious that this character is openly shunned by the rest of the community, but if the trailer says why then it’s very easy to miss amidst the action. But what’s kind of obvious is that is this story does follow the formula that most people who have watched the Disney version in a very big way. The scenery is different, the feel is different, but the story is very much the same since the whole idea behind it is that the Beast is someone else that is online, but is a definite recluse for a reason, though what that reason might be in this story is hard to say right off the bat.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy IX, reimagined by fans with current graphics

What would Final Fantasy IX look like if it were released today and the visual style of the original was respected? The Square Enix classic celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2020, but beyond an improved port, the Japanese company has not developed any revamped version. Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project is a fan project about reimagine what the game would look like with contemporary graphics. The first images that have been published show characters and settings … and you can see them just below these lines!
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Death Unto Dawn OST Coming in September

The Final Fantasy XIV: Death Unto Dawn OST will be released in September and contains a total of 84 songs. This includes numbers from each subsequent patch update beginning with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.1. In addition, the songs from Patch 5.5 will also be available on the OST. Consumers can expect to see the Final Fantasy XIV: Death Unto Dawn OST on September 15, 2021. It costs ¥5,500, or about $50. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video GamesAnime News Network

Trials of Mana Smartphone Version Launches on July 15

The game is a remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, and it launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- (Final Fantasy Adventure) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 (Secret of Mana) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 (Trials of Mana) action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995. Legend of Mana (Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana) debuted on the PlayStation in 1999.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Begins Launch in July

After unveiling Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster at its E3 2021 showcase with very little details, a recent presentation (as reported by Gematsu) by Square Enix has confirmed that the titles will begin releasing in July. Though the video has since been removed, it revealed a sequential order of releases for each game on iOS, Android and PC. Interestingly enough, series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was present along with composer Nobuo Uematsu and producer Yoshinori Kitase.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Series to Begin Releasing from Next Month Individually on iOS, Android, and Steam

Following a surprise update to Final Fantasy 3 and 4 on iOS, which with new branding, Square Enix revealed the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series at E3 2021 for iOS, Android, and Steam. This set of games was showcased briefly in a sizzle reel trailer but there were a lot of questions about which sprites or versions these releases were based on and how the games would release. Today, a Square Enix video with interviews and a sprite showcase that is now private revealed that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will see individual releases for Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy 6 begin releasing from next month. There is no word on whether it will be rolling out weekly, monthly, or what right now. If you missed the original reveal, check it out here. Check out Final Fantasy 4 from the collection below: