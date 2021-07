Last month, rain drenched central Indiana with higher-than-average rainfall amounts, putting June 2021 onto the list of Indianapolis’ wettest recorded months since 1871. Normal rainfall totals for central Indiana in June range between four and a half and six inches. However, some parts of Marion County observed six to nine inches, Monroe County over ten inches, and southeastern Owen County, with the greatest one-day total in the station’s 76-year record, of nearly 13 inches.