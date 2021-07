RADAR CHECK: Showers are in progress over South Alabama early this morning, mainly along and south of U.S. 84… otherwise it is a warm, humid morning with temperatures in the 70-75 degree range to start the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early tonight; chance of any one spot getting wet today is 50-60 percent. The high this afternoon will be in the 85-89 degree range for most places… the average high for Birmingham on July 9 is 91.