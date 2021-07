Few stories are as powerful as the ones America tells. These stories are filled with bravery, resilience and courage. The American Revolution was portrayed through the musical “1776,” period dramas like “John Adams” and “Turn” and powerful epics like “The Patriot.” Mel Gibson later returned to the trenches to direct Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge” and star in “We Were Soldiers.” Oliver Stone focused on the Vietnam War twice in “Platoon” and “Born On The Fourth Of July,” and Tom Cruise starred in many patriotic pleasers like the high-flying “Top Gun” and the courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.” Aaron Sorkin, meanwhile, has written several stories about the Oval Office, from “The West Wing” to “The American President.”