The two former Chadron State College track and field standouts finished fourth and fifth in the long jump at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday. Damarcus Simpson, the Georgia native who competed for the Eagles in 2015 and 2016, placed fourth with a best of 8.26 meters, or 26-feet, 10 ½ inches, and Isaac Grimes, a Californian who was a CSC standout in 2018 and 2019, was fifth at 8.19 meters, or 26-6 ½.