Jesup Police Department Reports Results of Concentrated Patrol
Chief Perry Morgan of the Jesup Police Department would like to announce that on Friday June 18th, 2021 a concentrated patrol was conducted in the City of Jesup. The concentrated patrol was in response to the multiple violent crimes that occurred on June 16th, 2021 in Jesup and Wayne County. The Jesup Police Department’s Chief Perry Morgan asked several surrounding agencies for assistance with the concentrated patrol, and they were all willing to assist.www.wbyz94.com