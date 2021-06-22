Cancel
Shamokin, PA

Homeward bound, dog reunited with owner after three weeks on the run

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM larry_d@newsitem.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe keen eyes of a school district superintendent and the determination of a volunteer pet recovery organization led to a reunion of a dog and its owner. Paisley lived in the woods between Gowen City and Hegins for some three weeks after escaping from the vehicle of her owner, John Forbes, of Coal Township, at Weis Markets in Shamokin. The Austrian Shepard lost weight and gained more than 100 ticks while evading capture by Central Pennsylvania Pet Recovery Assistance co-founder Shannon Kohan.

