Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Friends, community rally after Timber Creek High School student dies in car crash

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llmPh_0abVsegJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friends of a 16-year-old killed in a car crash Friday said they’re now rallying around his family.

Mikey Stroz, his father and sister were driving back home to Central Florida from Alabama when another car slammed into their vehicle.

Stroz was killed; his father and sister are still in the hospital as of Monday night.

READ: Viral video from toddler’s hospital room spurs debate over meaning of ‘brain dead’

Friends said Stroz was a junior at Timber Creek High School and had three college interviews lined up.

Crystal Adams, a family friend, said his Stroz, his younger sister and their dad were all in the car.

His father and sister were taken to two different hospitals.

Now, people are utilizing donations and community support to help the family.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
37K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timber Creek High School#Car Crash#Central Florida#Family Friend#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
Related