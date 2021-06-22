Friends, community rally after Timber Creek High School student dies in car crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friends of a 16-year-old killed in a car crash Friday said they’re now rallying around his family.

Mikey Stroz, his father and sister were driving back home to Central Florida from Alabama when another car slammed into their vehicle.

Stroz was killed; his father and sister are still in the hospital as of Monday night.

READ: Viral video from toddler’s hospital room spurs debate over meaning of ‘brain dead’

Friends said Stroz was a junior at Timber Creek High School and had three college interviews lined up.

Crystal Adams, a family friend, said his Stroz, his younger sister and their dad were all in the car.

His father and sister were taken to two different hospitals.

Now, people are utilizing donations and community support to help the family.

©2021 Cox Media Group