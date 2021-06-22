Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont and Marion Heights working together to perform joint comprehensive plan
Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont and Marion Heights are seeking the services of a consultant to perform a joint comprehensive plan and develop municipal zoning ordinances. The Mount Carmel Township Board of Supervisors are requesting proposals for the project in conjunction with a grant application for the municipal assistance program (MAP), which is administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).www.newsitem.com