St. Tropez's Celeb-Favorite Tanning Mousse Is Backed by 6,300+ Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale for Prime Day

The golden rule of skincare? SPF all day, every day, no exceptions. But even though sunscreen is a must, some of us can't help but crave a golden tan. That being said, spending hours lying out in the sun or frequenting the tanning bed (big no-no) are fortunately not needed. According to supermodels Christie Brinkley and Ashley Graham - as well as more than 6,300 Amazon reviewers - there is a self-tanning mousse that requires zero UV rays and nothing more than you, your bathroom, and a tanning mitt.