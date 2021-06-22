Cancel
St. Tropez's Celeb-Favorite Tanning Mousse Is Backed by 6,300+ Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale for Prime Day

By Melissa Epifano
In Style
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The golden rule of skincare? SPF all day, every day, no exceptions. But even though sunscreen is a must, some of us can't help but crave a golden tan. That being said, spending hours lying out in the sun or frequenting the tanning bed (big no-no) are fortunately not needed. According to supermodels Christie Brinkley and Ashley Graham - as well as more than 6,300 Amazon reviewers - there is a self-tanning mousse that requires zero UV rays and nothing more than you, your bathroom, and a tanning mitt.

