The Ending Of 2 Hearts Explained

By Angela Campbell
The movie "2 Hearts" has held on tight to its spot in Netflix's most-watched films list since it dropped on the streaming giant earlier this month, proving romantic dramas are as popular as ever with viewers. The 2020 tearjerker follows two couples whose romance parallels one another decades apart until a life-changing event brings them all together in the present.

Video GamesCollider

‘Psychonauts’ Ending Explained: The Mind Is Full of Secrets

There are many reasons to fall in love with Psychonauts, Double Fine’s 3D platformer about a psychic boy with the power to get inside other people’s minds. As each mind is unique, each level of Psychonauts has complete freedom to reimagine how the player should interact with the scenario, which in turn leads to some of the most creative level designs ever featured in a game. More than a gimmick, the mind-jumping is at the center of Psychonaut’s universe, which reinterprets the functioning of the human mind in both a funny and dark way. Psychonauts is a colorful game with quirky characters, but it’s also a story about trauma, regret, mental health, and the subconscious. It’s not always easy to understand all the nuances of Psychonaut’s narrative, so with the sequel getting released this August 25th, this is the perfect time to revisit the bonkers ending of the first game.
MoviesEW.com

Megan Fox is having the anniversary from hell in trailer for Till Death

In the horror-thriller Till Death, Megan Fox plays a woman named Emma, who finds herself handcuffed to the corpse of her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) in a remote, snowy locale. "It's this woman who feels trapped [in] this lifeless marriage and now she finds herself trapped to her lifeless husband," says first-time director S.K. Dale.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Lorelei’ Trailer: Jena Malone & Pablo Schreiber Star In A Love Story About Second Chances

There are broken families in movies, often; what about families that were meant to be that never had the chance to be formed? And what about the one that maybe deserves a second chance? That’s essentially the premise of “Lorelei,” the upcoming Vertical Entertainment drama starring Pablo Schreiber and Jena Malone. Dubbed a working-class fable, “Lorelei” centers on a biker who’s been in prison for more than ten years (Schreiber). When he finally gets out, he runs across his ex-girlfriend from high school at an A.A. meeting, the one that was meant to be. But he’s a felon, and she’s a maid with three children, and reuniting isn’t as easy as it seems. Either way, it seems like a great starring vehicle for these two underrated actors.
Comicsepicstream.com

Wonder Egg Priority Special Ending Explained

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Wonder Egg Priority fans were relieved when a Special was announced, given that the twisted ending of the original anime left us with more questions than answers. As it turns out, the Wonder Egg Priority Special, subtitled “My Priority,” didn’t explain much. It tied some plot threads, then left us to do the rest of the work ourselves. Let’s unpack this, then.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
Comicsepicstream.com

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Ending Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro reaches the twelfth and last episode of the season and the finale just served us what has been promised of a romantic comedy anime series. If you haven’t seen it yet, it is now up on Crunchyroll but will there be another season? Find out what happened at the ending of the show and what comes next!
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Happened at the End of ‘Cruel Summer’ Explained

What Happened at the End of ‘Cruel Summer’ Explained. The final episode of Cruel Summer aired on Freeform on Tuesday, June 15 before being streamed on Hulu on June 16. The court case between Kate (played by Olivia Holt) and Jeanette was ultimately seen in the 1995 timeframe (Chiara Aurelia).
MoviesComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Explains Why Filming Freaky Was So Hard

Nine months after Christopher Landon's Freaky — the body-swap slasher film starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn — arrived in theaters here in the US, the film is finally making its debut across the pond in the UK. Because of the long-awaited premiere overseas, the cast is once again making the rounds and talking about their experience shooting the acclaimed horror comedy. Newton, who is also set to star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been diving back in to the challenges of playing a serial killer for Landon's latest.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Josh Duhamel on Playing a Career Criminal in ‘Bandit,’ ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Cancellation

"That's what this business is. It's ups and downs," says Duhamel from the Georgia film shoot. Josh Duhamel has had a whirlwind first half of 2021. At the top of the year, he flew to the Dominican Republic to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the 11th hour after Hammer left to project following allegations of sexual misconduct. He then released Netflix’s splashy Mark Millar adaptation Jupiter’s Legacy, which was not renewed for a second season despite being atop Nielsen’s streaming chart and in Netflix’s own Top 10 chart.
Moviesepicstream.com

Was Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Secretly Cast in Knives Out 2?

There have been jokes about the cast of Knives Out 2 growing every hour as a new actor is added to the sequel. So it's no surprise that the Rian Johnson film may have sneaked another A-lister into the movie just as they started filming. New set photos seem to confirm that Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke had secretly joined the cast.
MoviesDaily Evergreen

Movie review: The Conjuring 3 was alright for me

I was surprised that I missed going to movie theaters during the pandemic and seeing movies play on the big screen with the sounds blaring at ear-shattering volume. When some of my friends invited me to the premiere of the new Conjuring movie, I jumped at the opportunity. Not even the threat of the outrageous cost of popcorn or soda was enough to keep me away.
Movies/Film

Steven Spielberg’s Movie About His Childhood Casts ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Breakout Julia Butters

At only 12 years old, Julia Butters is taking Hollywood by storm. Her resume includes acting roles in popular shows like Transparent and American Housewife, but it was her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that really won audiences over. Now, Steven Spielberg has cast Butters in his latest untitled Amblin film for a role that is sweetly inspired by his sister.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Iliza Shlesinger dishes the dirt on the true story behind her new Netflix comedy

Read on for more from the cast and director of ‘Good on Paper’. Iliza Shlesinger: This is dangerously close. I would say this movie is two thirds true. And to get even more specific, every single lie that Dennis Kelly tells in this movie happened to me in real life. All of their moments and interactions, they're all real. The golf scene didn't happen in that way, but there were a lot of lies around golf. So, it's all very informed and very real ... except for the end. The end is not real.