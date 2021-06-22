Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward County, KS

Seward County Commission Meets, Approves an Agreement with Tria Health

kscbnews.net
 17 days ago

The Seward County Commission met Monday evening and approved an agreement with Tria Health for chronic condition management. Impact to the County is $20,000. In the first year of service, Tria Health offers a 1:1 financial guarantee. At the end of the first contract year, Tria Health will provide its financial report within 30 days of receiving the final month’s data. Should Tria Health fail to provide savings equal to or greater than the client’s investment, Tria Health will repay the difference between the verified savings and the client’s investment.

www.kscbnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Seward County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Seward County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Tria Health#Student Loan Repayment#Courthouse#Family Planning#The Health Department#Aprn#Licensed Dietician#Wic#Maternal Child Health#Arkalon Ethanol#Lease#Kdot#The County Appraiser#The Sheriff S Department#Custom Signal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
Fox News

2 Haitian Americans arrested in President Jovenel Moïse assassination, officials say

At least two Haitian Americans are among six men who have been arrested in the assassination of Haiti's president early Wednesday, officials said. Haiti's minister of elections Mathias Pierre identified James Solages, as one of the two Haitian Americans. He did not provide additional details about Solages' background, nor provide the name of the second Haitian American.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Posted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Elsa soaks New York City, snarls traffic

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday. Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be "associated with nearby tornadoes," the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.
NBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy