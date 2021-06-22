Seward County Commission Meets, Approves an Agreement with Tria Health

The Seward County Commission met Monday evening and approved an agreement with Tria Health for chronic condition management. Impact to the County is $20,000. In the first year of service, Tria Health offers a 1:1 financial guarantee. At the end of the first contract year, Tria Health will provide its financial report within 30 days of receiving the final month’s data. Should Tria Health fail to provide savings equal to or greater than the client’s investment, Tria Health will repay the difference between the verified savings and the client’s investment.