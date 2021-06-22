Rangers end 6-game skid with 8-3 win over Elvis and the A's

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino each hit three-run homers as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over Oakland. Kyle Gibson had another solid start pitching into the sixth inning Monday night. He is 5-0 and unbeaten in his last 15 starts overall. The loss for the A’s spoiled shortstop Elvis Andrus’ return to Texas. He was the Rangers shortstop for 12 seasons before being traded to the AL West rival just before spring training. Frankie Montas is 7-7 after giving up all the runs and both homers in his 5 2/3 innings.