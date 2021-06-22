Cancel
Boeing says chief lobbyist Keating has left company

By Reuters Staff
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s veteran lobbyist and political strategist, Tim Keating, who helped steer the U.S. planemaker through its worst-ever crisis following fatal 737 MAX crashes, has left the company, it said on Monday.

An internal memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to government operations employees, and a separate statement to media, confirmed Keating’s departure and the search for a permanent replacement, but offered no explanation or further details for what appeared to be an abrupt exit. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

