Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 455 - RKI

Reuters
 17 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 455 to 3,722,782, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 77 to 90,472, the tally showed.

