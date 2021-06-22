Donavan Brazier upset at U.S. Olympic Trials
The biggest upset of the U.S. Olympic Trials so far happened in the men’s 800m race earlier this evening, when world champion Donavan Brazier suffered a breakdown in the final, finishing eighth (and last) in 1:47.88. At the bell, Brazier was in second position behind the eventual second-place finisher, recently-crowned NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett, who set a blistering pace almost from the gun and finished in a new PB of 1:43.85 behind 2016 bronze medallist Clayton Murphy in first place (who finished in a world-leading 1:43.17) and Bryce Hoppel in second, in a season’s best 1:44.14.runningmagazine.ca