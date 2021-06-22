Donavan Brazier upset at U.S. Olympic Trials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The scene is one that stays with you if you document sporting events and performances as a career. In June 2019 on the final night of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the competition was over and the athletes, their coaches and families gathered on the track at the University of Texas to watch the closing ceremonies. Gators senior Grant Holloway was the star of the night, breaking the NCAA record in the 110-meter hurdles that former NFL receiver Renaldo Nehemiah had owned for 40 years.