Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tatum HR bests Leiter’s 15 Ks in NC St.’s 1-0 win over Vandy

By ERIC OLSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UUCG_0abVoMqV00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — North Carolina State’s postseason just keeps getting better.

The Wolfpack beat SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps of Arkansas to win their regional, beat the Pac-12 pitcher of the year Brendan Beck of Stanford in their College World Series opener, and Monday night they beat projected top-five draft pick Jack Leiter.

Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by the national strikeout leader and now NC State is in control of its CWS bracket after its 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.

“We’ve slayed a lot of giants,” said Sam Highfill, who dueled with Leiter most of the unseasonably cool evening at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Wolfpack (37-18) have knocked out the No. 1 national seed in Arkansas and now have beaten the reigning national champion in Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve won 33 of 42 since starting 4-9 overall and 1-8 in ACC play.

“For the last two, three months we haven’t said much at all to these guys because they know what they want and they know how hard it is to get and they know how committed they are to one another,” coach Elliott Avent said. “I don’t think they let any moment become too big for them.”

Leiter went eight innings and struck out 15, the same number of Ks by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday in what was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years.

“He attacked, he threw strikes, commanded the ball — he just did everything he could to put his team in position to win,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. “Highfill was good. You’ve got to give him credit. We never got the ball on the barrel.”

Highfill (9-2) limited the No. 4 national seed Commodores (46-16) to two hits through 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven and letting one of the nation’s best defenses take care of the rest with six flyouts and nine groundouts.

“It was pretty obvious Jack Leiter was really good tonight,” Avent said, “and he’ll be one of the top few picks in the Major League Baseball draft. He was really on and we weren’t going to get anything. For Sam to keep this Vanderbilt offense at bay to give us a chance, it was unbelievable what he did tonight.”

NC State went three-up, three-down the first four innings against Leiter. In the fifth, Tatum turned on an 0-1 fastball that rode a light north wind into the last row of the right-field bleachers for the Wolfpack’s first hit.

“It’s a good fastball-hitting lineup, and you saw that in the fifth,” said Leiter (10-4). “You’ve got to tip your cap to the other pitcher when they throw a two-hit shutout. That’s pretty impressive stuff.”

Tatum said he saw mostly breaking balls while striking out on four pitches in his first at-bat. He said he thought he was due for a fastball, and he got one he could handle after getting a first-pitch slider in the fifth.

“I didn’t care where it was,” he said, “I was going for it.”

Vanderbilt had three base runners, none advancing past first, until CJ Rodriguez walked leading off the eighth and moved up and over on a sacrifice and groundout. Rodriguez was left at third when closer Evan Justice froze Enrique Bradfield with a third-strike breaking ball.

Justice, who earned his 13th save, walked Carter Young to start the ninth but got Dominic Keegan to ground into a double play. The game ended when Justice caught pinch hitter Tate Kolwyck looking at strike three.

The combined two hits against Highfill and Justice were the fewest in a CWS game since Oregon State’s Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter against Arkansas in the national championship-clinching win over Arkansas in 2018. It was the second shutout in six CWS games, with Virginia having beaten Tennessee 6-0 on Sunday.

Vanderbilt lost for the first time in seven national tournament games and was shut out for the first time since losing 7-0 to Texas A&M in March 2019.

NC State, off until Friday, needs one more win to reach the best-of-three finals for the first time.

“Every win you get is important,” Avent said, “but it’s still a long way to go.”

Vanderbilt: Plays an elimination game against Stanford on Wednesday.

NC State: Plays Friday against the Vanderbilt-Stanford winner.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

501K+
Followers
270K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Avent
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Nc State#Ap#Sec#Pac 12#Nc State#Cws#Acc#Commodores#Major League Baseball#Justice#Texas A M#Vanderbilt Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
NBC News

Biden 'optimistic' after call pressing Putin to crack down on Russian-based cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Friday that the United States "will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure," as cyberattacks against American companies originating in Russia have continued. Biden said afterward that he is “optimistic” after speaking...
Posted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Dozens killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Over 50 people have died after a factory caught fire in Bangladesh. The country's government is demanding an investigation into the fire at Hashem Foods Ltd. that has killed at least 52 people, The Associated Press reported. The food and beverage factory caught on fire on Thursday in Rupganj, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy