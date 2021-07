Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd is sending her "sincere" apologies to Heather Dubrow and her family after she received a legal letter from them. The letter came about two weeks after Kelly documented her and husband Rick Leventhal's coronavirus vaccination experiences. During the video she shared on her Instagram Story in June, she accused Heather's teenage son Nicholas of giving her and her husband COVID-19 at a New Year's Eve party. The Dubrow family became aware of the accusation and became so frustrated that they did what any family would do: got their on-call lawyer involved.