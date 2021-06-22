Cancel
MLB

Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to all the pitching injuries for the Cleveland Indians, manager Terry Francona doesn’t have time to feel sorry for himself.

He has to figure out the next step for his team.

Cleveland lost another starter when Aaron Civale exited with a finger injury Monday night, but Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered to lead the Indians to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, left with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by Francona and a trainer.

“The tip of his finger was bothering him, so we didn’t mess around with that,” Francona said. “We just got him out of there.”

Francona said the team wants to have Civale see hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham as soon as possible. Any prolonged absence for the 26-year-old pitcher would be a big blow for Cleveland, already missing ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries.

“Rather than feel sorry for ourselves, we’ll just try to figure it out the best we can,” Francona said.

Naylor finished with two hits as the Indians improved to 2-2 on a nine-game road trip. They moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after the shortstop made an embarrassing mental mistake. Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.

With one out in the fourth and Báez aboard after a fielder’s choice, Anthony Rizzo hit a fly ball to left field. Báez thought there were two outs and was almost to third when he was doubled off first base, leading to a round of boos from the crowd of 32,934 at Wrigley Field.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re focused and locked in during the game,” Ross said, “and sometimes our frustrations can distract us a little bit. We had a good conversation and I think that’s behind us.”

Báez said he respects Ross’ decision.

“I blame it on myself. I lost the count of the outs,” he said. “We talked about it. We are on the same page, and I’ll be there tomorrow to help the team.”

Sergio Alcántara replaced Báez in the field and was unable to throw out Harold Ramirez on an infield single leading off the fifth. After Bradley bounced into a fielder’s choice, Naylor hit a drive to right-center for a two-run homer on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, making it 3-0.

“I was just trying to be as patient as I could and foul off as many as I could just to get ready for that right one,” Naylor said.

Bradley connected in the second, and the Indians added another run in the eighth when Cesar Hernandez scampered home on a wild pitch by Tommy Nance.

After Civale was removed, Bryan Shaw (2-2) got four outs for the win. Nick Wittgren worked out of a jam in the seventh before Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak each pitched an inning, finishing a six-hitter.

“The bullpen came in, and it was just kind of like a regular day for them,” Naylor said. “They just came in and did business.”

MAKING MOVES

Cubs reliever Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Alzolay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: DH Franmil Reyes (left oblique strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. Francona said Reyes will be re-evaluated when the team returns home after its road trip. ... Plesac (broken right thumb) threw fastballs, changeups and sliders during a 30-pitch bullpen. He did not throw any curveballs. ... Cs Roberto Perez (broken right ring finger) and Austin Hedges (concussion list) ran the bases and hit on the field before the game. ... 3B José Ramírez (bruised left foot) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since he was hit by a pitch during Friday night’s 11-10 loss at Pittsburgh. He popped out in a pinch-hit appearance on Sunday.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring strain) will throw another bullpen pretty soon, according to Ross. “Things are good,” the manager said. “He’ll be off on a kind of rehab soon.” ... RHP Trevor Williams (appendectomy) will travel with the team to Los Angeles when it heads out on a 10-game trip this week. “If everything’s going well, he’ll be off to build up some innings soon, too,” Ross said.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (9-4, 4.13 ERA) goes for his eighth straight win Tuesday night. Hendricks is 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA in June. Rookie right-hander Eli Morgan (0-1, 12.79 ERA) makes his third big league start for the Indians.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 0

Community Policy