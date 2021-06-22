DeGrom dominates after arm scares, Mets and Braves split DH

DeGrom (7-2) picked up the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, striking out two while allowing one hit and two walks across five scoreless innings. Prior to Sunday, it wasn't even known if deGrom would be able to start Monday after he exited his outing last Wednesday with shoulder soreness. The ace right-hander was indeed able to toe the rubber for the first half of the twin bill and was magnificent once again. He was limited to just 70 pitches (44) strikes, but he said the short outing was simply because the club "didn't want to overdo it" after last week's scare, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. DeGrom has remarkably not allowed a run in his last five starts, over which he's punched out 43 while allowing a total of seven hits and three walks. He'll look to stay on a roll when he takes the ball this weekend against the Phillies, where he should have the leeway to pitch deeper into the ballgame.