New VA clinic opening in St. Augustine Tuesday

St. Augustine FL — On Tuesday a new state-of-the-art facility VA clinic will open its doors in St. Augustine. The VA says this new facility on Deerfield Preserve Boulevard, off State Road 207, will effectively replace the other facility on Southpark Boulevard.

“During the transition to the new site, we will continue to have staff at our current location to address urgent medical needs,” said Thomas McKenzie, Chief Medical Officer, St. Augustine VA Clinic.

Once the new facility opens, it will honor the first St. Johns County man to be killed during the Vietnam War by renaming the facility after Private First-Class Leo C. Chase Jr.

If you’re interested in enrolling for VA health care you can call 904-823-2960 between 7:30 - 4:30 Monday through Friday.

