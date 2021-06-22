Jada Pinkett Smith Reads Unpublished Poem In Honor Of Tupac Shakur’s 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls struggles with drugs, alcohol on sets in the '90s. At 49, Jada Pinkett Smith has learned her lesson about how abusing drugs and alcohol will eventually catch up with you. But it took a few scary experiences, one of which she shared on the July 7 edition of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk." During a discussion about the rising rate of heavy drinking among women since the coronavirus pandemic began, Jada recalled how she was a binge drinker in her 20s. When she saw it took more alcohol to get the same desired effect, she eventually added hard drugs, including ecstasy. "Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water," Jada said, explaining that she "was used to the hard hit" of liquor. Though she'd started adding drugs to the mix by the '90s, she was only indulging from Thursday through Monday and believed what she was doing wasn't addictive. That eventually changed. "Once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, 'You've got a problem,' and it was cold turkey that day," Jada admitted (via ET). "That day I just stopped." Things were already going south by that point, though. Looking back on one "eye-opening" experience she said contributed to her decision to sober up, Jada recalled passing out in the makeup trailer while filming the 1996 comedy "The Nutty Professor." "I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy," Jada said. "And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I'll tell you what I did, though. I got my a** together and got on that set. That was the last time."