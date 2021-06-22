Cancel
Jada Pinkett Smith Reads Unpublished Poem In Honor Of Tupac Shakur’s 50th Birthday

By Madeline Hoverkamp
Jada Pinkett Smith posted a video of herself reading Tupac Shakur’s unpublished poem on what would have been his 50th birthday. The two grew up together as childhood friends, even attending the same high school. Their platonic friendship has long been a topic of discussion, with her husband, Will Smith, admitting that he was jealous of the friends’ relationship.

