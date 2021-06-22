Cancel
Astronomy

The Sky This Week: Our neighbor and a haze in Hercules

By Tyler Penland
nowhabersham.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week of stargazing lies ahead, and there’s plenty to talk about this week!. First up, a continuation of last week’s topic of noctilucent clouds. Over the past few days, the noctilucent clouds (NLCs) have been marching steadily southward. In Europe, they have been spotted as low as 39N latitude. A similar outbreak occurred last year, which saw them visible just a few days later from very low latitudes over the US. If you have a clear horizon between now and Friday, be sure to take a look about 30-60 minutes after sunset, and if you see wispy, electric blue clouds, then you may have spotted NLCs! It is worth noting that these clouds will almost certainly not occur very high up in the sky, so if you see anything overhead, it’s most likely not an NLC.

