IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County has rolled out a new Emergency Management Alert System that’s catering to more Iowans. With this new system, residents can receive alerts in many different ways including voice calls, emails, text messages, or through social media. It now also offers updates in 40 different languages. Residents can also now customize the type of alerts they want, provide critical information on any special needs, and register multiple people and addresses all under one account for their family or household.