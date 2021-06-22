Cancel
Astronomy

Tracing A Dust Grain's Journey Through A Newborn Solar System

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

Artist's illustration of the early solar system, at a time when no planets had formed yet. A swirling cloud of gas and dust surrounded the young sun. The cutaway through this so-called protoplanetary disk shows its three-dimensional structure. CREDIT Heather Roper. A research team led by the University of Arizona...

spaceref.com
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Mesoscale Convective Weather System Sends Massive African Dust Cloud Into Europe

The dust storm traveled from Algeria to Italy, spanning roughly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). On June 22, 2021, the Moderate Resolution imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of dust blowing from North Africa toward Italy. As this time-lapse animation shows, the dust appears to have traveled from Algeria and Mali, blowing across more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) due to a large mesoscale convective weather system. The dust is expected to continue traveling further north into Europe this week, according to forecasts by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Are We Alone in the Universe? NASA’s Search for Life in the Solar System and Beyond

Are we alone in the universe? So far, the only life we know of is right here on Earth. But here at NASA, we’re looking. NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions about life beyond our home planet. From studying the habitability of Mars, probing promising “oceans worlds,” such as Titan and Europa, to identifying Earth-size planets around distant stars, our science missions are working together with a goal to find unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth (a field of science called astrobiology).
Astronomyarxiv.org

IQ Collaboratory III: The Empirical Dust Attenuation Framework -- Taking Hydrodynamical Simulations with a Grain of Dust

ChangHoon Hahn, Tjitske K. Starkenburg, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Ena Choi, Romeel Davé, Claire Dickey, Kartheik G. Iyer, Ariyeh H. Maller, Rachel S. Somerville, Jeremy L. Tinker, L. Y. Aaron Yung. We present the Empirical Dust Attenuation (EDA) framework -- a flexible prescription for assigning realistic dust attenuation to simulated galaxies based...
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Kids can learn about Earth, solar system at Kearney Area Children's Museum

KEARNEY — A traveling exhibit, Discover the Sun, Earth, Universe, has opened at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. It can be seen through December. The exhibit asks questions like, “How is Earth changing?” “What is it like on other planets?” and “Does life exist beyond Earth?”
Cape Canaveral, FLSpaceFlight Insider

NASA’s InSight Mars lander solar panels cleared of some dust

NASA’s InSight Mars lander recently received a much-needed dust cleaning, which resulted in a boost in power production. InSight has called the Martian surface home for almost three years, having landed in November 2018. The mission was originally planned to last only two years. However, NASA recently announced a two-year...
Astronomyfox10phoenix.com

'Mega comet' discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn's orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile's Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
Astronomyfreenews.live

Scientists have created a 3D map of the solar system

Scientists first mapped the edge of the solar system (called the heliosphere) using a technique similar to echolocation. The solar wind forms a huge protective bubble around the solar system, which repels 70% of the cosmic radiation but does not protect all sides equally. Because of this, it looks like a drop at the edges. Scientists figured this out by making a 3D map of the solar system.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

AI system-on-chip runs on solar power

AI is used in an array of useful applications, such as predicting a machine's lifetime through its vibrations, monitoring the cardiac activity of patients and incorporating facial recognition capabilities into video surveillance systems. The downside is that AI-based technology generally requires a lot of power and, in most cases, must be permanently connected to the cloud, raising issues related to data protection, IT security and energy use.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A mysterious comet is entering our solar system for the first time

Every now and then, astronomers discover something in the cosmos that has never been seen before. Such was the case recently when scientists discovered a new object which has only recently been confirmed to be a comet. The new comet is called Bernardinelli-Bernstein, and astronomers investigating the object have determined it has an orbit that takes 5.5 million years to complete.
Astronomydownbeach.com

Ventnor boardwalk offers your guide to the Solar System

VENTNOR – If you are interested in astronomy and the planets, you can experience a scaled down version of the Solar System while walking along the Ventnor City Boardwalk this summer. “The Solar System Planetary Walk,” an educational, half-mile track that depicts a fairly accurate representation of the planets in...
ChemistryPhys.org

'LEGO' technique reveals the physics of DNA transport through nanopores

Polymers are long, chain-like molecules which are everywhere in biology. DNA and RNA are polymers formed by many consecutive copies of nucleotides coupled together. When being transported within or between cells, these biological polymers must pass through nanometre-sized holes called "nanopores". This process also underlies a rapidly developing method for...
AstronomyPhys.org

Polymers in meteorites provide clues to early solar system

Many meteorites, which are small pieces from asteroids, do not experience high temperatures at any point in their existence. Because of this, these meteorites provide a good record of complex chemistry present when or before our solar system was formed 4.57 billion years ago. For this reason, researchers have examined...
AstronomyNewswise

Life Could Exist in the Clouds of Jupiter but Not Venus

Newswise — Jupiter’s clouds have water conditions that would allow Earth-like life to exist, but this isn’t possible in Venus’ clouds, according to the groundbreaking finding of new research led by a Queen’s University Belfast scientist. For some decades, space exploration missions have looked for evidence of life beyond Earth...
AstronomyWRAL

New type of supernova discovered by astronomers

CNN — Astronomers have discovered a new type of supernova, or star explosion, and it provides a new window into the violent life cycle of stars. The new research, focused on supernova 2018zd, confirms a prediction made by University of Tokyo astronomer Ken'ichi Nomoto more than 40 years ago. Amateur...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Plasma densities, flow and Solar EUV flux at comet 67P - A cross-calibration approach

F. L. Johansson, A. I. Eriksson, E. Vigren, L. Bucciantini, P. Henri, H. Nilsson, S. Bergman, N. J. T. Edberg, G. Stenberg Wieser, E. Odelstad. During its two-year mission at comet 67P, Rosetta nearly continuously monitored the inner coma plasma environment for gas production rates varying over three orders of magnitude, at distances to the nucleus from a few to a few hundred km. To achieve the best possible measurements, cross-calibration of the plasma instruments is needed. We construct with two different physical models to cross-calibrate the electron density as measured by the Mutual Impedance Probe (MIP) to the ion current and spacecraft potential as measured by the Rosetta Langmuir Probe (LAP), the latter validated with the Ion Composition Analyser (ICA). We retrieve a continuous plasma density dataset for the entire cometary mission with a much improved dynamical range compared to any plasma instrument alone and, at times, improve the temporal resolution from 0.24-0.74~Hz to 57.8~Hz. The new density dataset is consistent with the existing MIP density dataset and covers long time periods where densities were too low to be measured by MIP. The physical model also yields, at 3~hour time resolution, ion flow speeds as well as a proxy for the solar EUV flux from the photoemission from the Langmuir Probes. We report on two independent mission-wide estimates of the ion flow speed which are consistent with the bulk H$_2$O$^+$ ion velocities as measured by ICA. We find the ion flow to consistently be much faster than the neutral gas over the entire mission, lending further evidence that the ions are collisionally decoupled from the neutrals in the coma. RPC measurements of ion speeds are therefore not consistent with the assumptions made in previously published plasma density models of the comet ionosphere at the start and end of the mission. Also, the measured EUV flux is perfectly consistent with independently derived values previously published from Johansson et al. (2017) and lends support for the conclusions drawn therein.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Hunting dark energy with gravity resonance spectroscopy

Dark Energy is widely believed to be the driving force behind the universe's accelerating expansion, and several theories have now been proposed to explain its elusive nature. However, these theories predict that its influence on quantum scales must be vanishingly small, and experiments so far have not been accurate enough to either verify or discredit them. In new research published in EPJ ST, a team led by Hartmut Abele at TU Wien in Austria demonstrate a robust experimental technique for studying one such theory, using ultra-cold neutrons. Named 'Gravity Resonance Spectroscopy' (GRS), their approach could bring researchers a step closer to understanding one of the greatest mysteries in cosmology.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA finds elusive mergers of black holes with neutron stars

For the first time, researchers have confirmed the detection of a collision between a black hole and a neutron star. In fact, the scientists detected not one but two such events occurring just 10 days apart in January 2020. The extreme events made splashes in space that sent gravitational waves rippling across at least 900 million light-years to reach Earth. In each case, the neutron star was likely swallowed whole by its black hole partner.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Scientists detect gravitational waves for first time from black holes swallowing neutron stars

For the first time, scientists detected gravitational waves caused by mergers between black holes and neutron stars. Researchers from LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA detected the two gravitational wave events--from distances of more than 900 million light-years away--within a span of 10 days in January 2020 during the second half of LIGO and Virgo's third observing run. Astrophysical Journal Letters published the results and their implications today: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ac082e.