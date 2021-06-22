Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Border patrol agents intercept marijuana, meth worth more than $1.8 million at Texas crossing

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IspM_0abVn44t00

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Border patrol agents in Starr County, Texas, thwarted four recent smuggling attempts that netted marijuana valued at more than $360,000 and more than $1.5 million in methamphetamine.

The first incident occurred Friday in La Grulla, where agents responding to a suspicious activity call encountered 10 migrants, including three children. Agents discovered and seized more than 114 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $91,000 near the group of migrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release.

Early Sunday, agents working in Garceno detected fresh footprints leading away from the river and into the United States, prompting the deployment of a K-9 that led investigators to four bundles of marijuana. The bundles, which weighed a combined 220 pounds, had an estimated street value of more than $177,000. The marijuana was seized, and agents observed five people flee the area and return to Mexico, CPB stated.

Sunday evening, Rio Grande City agents working with CPB air assistance in La Grulla observed three people carrying bundles, who retreated back to Mexico but abandoned their cargo. Closer inspection revealed three bundles of marijuana weighing more than 115 pounds and valued at more than 92,000, the news release stated.

Meanwhile, methamphetamine worth more than $1.5 million was seized at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint and turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. No additional details regarding the narcotics were provided, according to CPB.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
La Grulla, TX
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Marijuana#Border Checkpoint#Mexico#Smuggling#Cpb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
Action News Jax

Alaska man accused of taking over plane, sending it into nosedive

ANIAK, Alaska — An Alaska man is accused of grabbing the controls of a commercial flight and sending the plane into a nosedive before other passengers subdued him, authorities said. Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, of Bethel, was charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening, five counts of first-degree attempted assault,...
Posted by
Action News Jax

Passenger arrested after taking over small plane in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — A passenger on a small plane bound for a tiny western Alaska community said he tried to end his life when he took control of the plane's yoke and caused it to nosedive before the pilot was able to regain control and safely land the aircraft, Alaska State Troopers said.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 64

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 64, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday. Levine Cava said four additional bodies were recovered Thursday afternoon. Forty bodies have been identified, 200 people have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy