James Corden defends pal Prince Harry saying his decision to quit UK was 'not easy'

By Jamie Roberts
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
Prince Harry came in for criticism when he decided to up and leave the UK to start a life stateside, but pal James Corden has backed the Duke's decision.

Harry, 36, and wife Meghan Markle, 39, stepped down from their positions as senior royals at the beginning of 2020 and have since set up their home in Los Angeles.

And presenter James, 43, has defended the pair's decision despite the backlash from certain corners, insisting their decision wouldn't have been easy.

When US radio host Howard Stern asked about Harry's decision to leave the UK, James said: "I cannot imagine any of it is easy.

"But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth."

The TV star went on to admit that he felt as though Harry would be going through a tough time after stepping away from his Royal duties.

James Corden has defended Prince Harry's decision to leave the UK

But he insisted that the "real" Harry was the happy and jokey character that joined him for a chat on top of an open-top bus for The Late Late Show.

He continued: "The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know."

James confessed he has a fondness for Harry and keeps in touch with him despite the two of them living an hour and a half away from each other.

The radio host then tried to broach the subject of Princess Diana's death with his guest, but the Gavin & Stacey creator quickly avoided the question.

Prince Harry has been vocal about his mother's passing in recent months and in his Apple+ TV series with Oprah Winfrey he revealed the harrowing images he can't budge from his memory.

Speaking to Oprah last month, Harry confessed that he can't forget the memory of a crying Diana "strapped in a car and being chased".

He spoke openly about how his mother was constantly being chased by paparazzi and how he was too young to help her.

Prince Harry joined James Corden for a chat for The Late Late Show ( Image: Copyright unknown)

And he also honestly admitted that the fear of losing his wife Meghan in a similar way to his mother was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.

However, in recent days one of the Princess of Wales' former bodyguards has claimed that he thinks Harry's decision to step away from the Royal Family is one he'll live to regret.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

