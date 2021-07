Michelle N. Warner is a food stylist at Food Network. When you show up to that vacation rental or Airbnb, you never know what the kitchen set up will be — and the knives available can often determine how well you'll actually be cooking for a crowd on your trip. Or maybe camping is more your speed; you'll want to tote some decent knives for cooking outside, too. Here's how to choose the best essential knives for traveling and how to pack them safely.