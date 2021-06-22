Cancel
Texarkana, AR

Alma FISHER

Texarkana Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlma Beatrice Fisher, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Fisher was born on February 12, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas to her parents W.S. and Vera Stewart. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Golden Circle Sunday School Class, and the president of the Emblem Club, Hot Springs. She worked at Red River Credit Union for many years, retired from Dillards of Hot Springs and Texarkana, also Sunbay Boutique. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Leo Fisher; Lynn Westmoreland, and Justin Westmoreland. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Misti Cranford; her brother, Bill Stewart; her grandchildren, Brandon Cranford and wife Amanda, Chace Cranford, and Kaylyn Westmoreland; five great-grandchildren; along with many special friends, Nola Campbell, Linda Stanley, Nathan and Betty Wright, Bobbie Prue, Randy and Becky Moore, Cheryl Krump, and many other friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home with Mike Beck officiating.

www.texarkanagazette.com
