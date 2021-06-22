Harold Oden Warren, age 83, of Ashdown, Arkansas, died Monday, June 21, 2021 in a local nursing home. Mr. Warren was born January 27, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas and lived in Ashdown most of his life. He was retired from Ash Grove Cement Factory and a member of Ashdown United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaylynne Stuart, two sisters, Bobby Mitchell and Mary Warren. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Carol Warren of Ashdown, Arkansas. A celebration reception of Harold's life will be held at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.