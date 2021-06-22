Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashdown, AR

Harold Oden WARREN

Texarkana Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold Oden Warren, age 83, of Ashdown, Arkansas, died Monday, June 21, 2021 in a local nursing home. Mr. Warren was born January 27, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas and lived in Ashdown most of his life. He was retired from Ash Grove Cement Factory and a member of Ashdown United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaylynne Stuart, two sisters, Bobby Mitchell and Mary Warren. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Carol Warren of Ashdown, Arkansas. A celebration reception of Harold's life will be held at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Obituaries
City
Ashdown, AR
City
Oden, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Ash Grove Cement Factory#Texarkana Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...