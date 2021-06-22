Frances Gregory, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital. Mrs. Gregory was born in Austin, Texas and settled in Texarkana, Texas in 1970 until her passing. She retired as an RN from Christus St. Michael Hospital and was passionate about gardening, antiques, traveling, playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her loving husband, Thomas L. Gregory of 67 years. Survivors include her husband, Thomas; her children, Donald Gregory (Connie), Ronald Gregory (Diane), Debra Shaffer, Karen Gregory, and Heather White (Rory); her grandchildren, Danielle Quinn, Russell Shaffer (Liz), Peyton Redondo (Bobby), Preston Gregory (Delia) and Jon Gregory; and thirteen beautiful great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Reed officiating.