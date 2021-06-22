Cancel
Lemoore, CA

Water tank ‘explosion’ kills one worker, injures another near a Central Valley college

By Anthony Galaviz
Fresno Bee
 17 days ago

UPDATE: A day after a deadly explosion, the city declared a state of emergency. Officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Dion Jones. City employee Jeremy Climer was injured and later released from the hospital Monday evening. Lemoore City Manger Nathan Olson said at a press conference Tuesday that new regulations were implemented that includes no watering lawns, no washing down vehicles and concrete until further notice.

