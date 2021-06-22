Cancel
Julia Michaels proudly shows off her underarm hair in Instagram selfies and tells body shamers to 'go eat a bag of worms'

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Singer and songwriter Julia Michaels is taking no prisoners when it comes to body shaming.

The 27-year-old proudly showed off her underarm hair on Instagram last week and told anyone who objected to it to 'go eat a bag of worms.'

MIchaels, who stated on Twitter in May 2020 that she wouldn't be 'shaving my armpits ever again', has clearly embraced the natural look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJKwP_0abVjxxP00
No more shaving: Singer and songwriter Julia Michaels, 27, proudly showed off her underarm hair in selfies she posted to Instagram last week

In the Instagram selfies, Michaels is seen wearing just a white bandana top with laces holding it in place.

She bares plenty of skin along with her myriad arm tattoos and shows off the bushy hair in her armpit.

In the caption, she wrote: 'People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been.

'To that I say go eat a bag of worms. Thanks for listening and have a good day :).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qV3YN_0abVjxxP00
Message for body shamers: In the caption, she wrote: 'People are always going to have something to say about you or your body.... To that I say go eat a bag of worms'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3aHy_0abVjxxP00
Au natural: It's not the first time that Michaels has revealed her hairy armpits in public. They were clearly visible as she walked the Grammys red carpet in March wearing a strapless gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kmPB_0abVjxxP00
Going her own way: The Issues hitmaker, who stated on Twitter in May 2020 that she wouldn't be 'shaving my armpits ever again', has clearly embraced the natural look

Michaels received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for her hit single Issues and this year she earned another nod in partnership with Canadian musician and boyfriend JP Saxe for their collaboration If the World Was Ending.

In March, she walked the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards in LA in a strapless gown which revealed her unshaven underarms as she waved to fans.

Prior to finding fame with her own musical releases, Michaels wrote songs for pop stars including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony and Hailee Steinfeld.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zei0l_0abVjxxP00
Talent: Michaels, who is dating Canadian singer JP Saxe (pictured on December 31, 2020), found fame writing songs for pop stars including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Gwen Stefani and Hailee Steinfeld
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

