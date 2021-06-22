Julia Michaels proudly shows off her underarm hair in Instagram selfies and tells body shamers to 'go eat a bag of worms'

Singer and songwriter Julia Michaels is taking no prisoners when it comes to body shaming.

The 27-year-old proudly showed off her underarm hair on Instagram last week and told anyone who objected to it to 'go eat a bag of worms.'

MIchaels, who stated on Twitter in May 2020 that she wouldn't be 'shaving my armpits ever again', has clearly embraced the natural look.

No more shaving: Singer and songwriter Julia Michaels, 27, proudly showed off her underarm hair in selfies she posted to Instagram last week

In the Instagram selfies, Michaels is seen wearing just a white bandana top with laces holding it in place.

She bares plenty of skin along with her myriad arm tattoos and shows off the bushy hair in her armpit.

In the caption, she wrote: 'People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been.

'To that I say go eat a bag of worms. Thanks for listening and have a good day :).'

Message for body shamers: In the caption, she wrote: 'People are always going to have something to say about you or your body.... To that I say go eat a bag of worms'

Au natural: It's not the first time that Michaels has revealed her hairy armpits in public. They were clearly visible as she walked the Grammys red carpet in March wearing a strapless gown

Going her own way: The Issues hitmaker, who stated on Twitter in May 2020 that she wouldn't be 'shaving my armpits ever again', has clearly embraced the natural look

Michaels received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for her hit single Issues and this year she earned another nod in partnership with Canadian musician and boyfriend JP Saxe for their collaboration If the World Was Ending.

In March, she walked the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards in LA in a strapless gown which revealed her unshaven underarms as she waved to fans.

Prior to finding fame with her own musical releases, Michaels wrote songs for pop stars including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony and Hailee Steinfeld.