Record: 6 - 10 (21) That's how many fumbles-plus-interceptions Daniel Jones has averaged in his career. Despite not playing a full season in either campaign, Jones led the NFL in fumbles in both of his first two seasons -- fumbling on a whopping 15% of his rush attempts or sacks. That's just a dreadful number, and he also had just one more touchdown than interception in 2020. If Jones didn't regress across the board last season, he certainly didn't improve much. He's got more weapons now, but if he can't fix the mental mistakes that have cost him so dearly to this point, it's not going to matter. He's playing for his NFL future at this point.