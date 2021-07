It's the birthday party season and authorities from the Yakima Training Center environmental division have a request; Don't release balloons, especially Mylar balloons in the air throw them away instead. Officials at the center says since 2018 wildlife technicians have found 336 Mylar balloons at the training center that can cause fires and kill wildlife. Officials say the balloons are very dangerous because animals can die from ingesting them or getting wrapped up in ribbons. A Facebook post on the Yakima Training Center page says worst of all Mylar balloons get caught in power lines and cause fires. Officials at the center urge you to reconsider any balloon release and think about another way to celebrate. They say balloons should deflated and thrown in the garbage and not released into the air where they cause all kinds of problems.