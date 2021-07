There is a certain sense of inner peace that kicks in, at least for me, whenever I am surrounded by nature and it's beauty. Waking up to a view like the one in the photo above would definitely be good for the soul. According to Boston.com the White Mountain Hotel and Resort opened in North Conway back in 1990. It's not like the place was falling apart or anything but it certainly could use a few upgrades. And that's exactly what the hotel got; major upgrades to the tune of $3.5 million!