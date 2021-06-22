Dead For A Dollar Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
Veteran Western director Walter Hill has another movie of his go-to genre in the works. In June 2021, Deadline reported that Hill's next film, titled "Dead for a Dollar" — which will tell the story about a notorious bounty hunter's latest mission taking a left-field turn that he isn't at all prepared for — will be released via Myriad Pictures, with Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz set to star. As well as helming the project, Hill also wrote the screenplay.www.looper.com