JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 6 Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The War For Wano has proved to be one of the biggest battles that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have ever been a part of within the universe of One Piece, and with the manga having already surpassed one thousand chapters, it seems as if the printed story is set to hit another milestone with the one-hundredth volume of its manga. As Luffy attempts to take down Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who currently has an iron grip over the denizens of Wano Country, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda has plenty more surprises in store for fans of the Grand Line.