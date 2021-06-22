Cancel
Cannon County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cannon; Rutherford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RUTHERFORD AND WESTERN CANNON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Murfreesboro, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Smyrna, Walterhill, Auburntown, Lascassas, Bradyville, Milton and Readyville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 between mile markers 69 and 90. Interstate 840 between mile markers 46 and 58.

alerts.weather.gov
