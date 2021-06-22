FLASH radiotherapy could revolutionize future tumor treatments

Machine-learning applications in medicine have so far promised more than they have delivered. McIntosh et al. evaluated an algorithm that was integrated into the clinical workflow to plan curative-intent radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Human- and algorithm-generated treatment plans were compared in a blinded manner by physicians and one plan was selected. The machine-learning plans were generated faster than the human-generated plans and were selected by physicians for 72% of patients. However, when it came to treating patients, implementation of the machine-learning–generated plans decreased, likely because of the perception and preferences of the treating physicians and their experience to ensure patient care. Thus, such real-world variables need to be accounted for in studies of medical applications for machine learning to increase its utility and acceptance in the clinical setting.