Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

FLASH radiotherapy could revolutionize future tumor treatments

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could become a breakthrough for future tumor treatments with heavy ions and pave new ways: In the current experiment period FAIR-Phase 0, the GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung and the future accelerator center FAIR succeeded in performing a carbon ion FLASH experiment for the first time. The scientists involved were able to achieve the very high dose rates required and to irradiate tumors. The success was a collective effort of the GSI Biophysics Department and the accelerator crew on the GSI/FAIR campus in close collaboration with the German Cancer Research Center DKFZ and the Heidelberg Ion Therapy (HIT) center.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Radiation Dose#Radiation Treatments#Tumor#Fair#Gsi Biophysics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Blood test could guide precision treatment in bladder cancer

A blood test that can detect tiny amounts of circulating cancer DNA may be able to identify risk of cancer recurrence and guide precision treatment in bladder cancer following surgery, according to a clinical study led by Professor Tom Powles from Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust. The findings from the study, published in Nature, may change our understanding of cancer care following surgery.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Anti-coronavirus molecules from microbes could be key to new treatments

Microbes in the gut that produce beneficial compounds could hold the key to treating coronavirus symptoms. Gut Microbiome. Image Credit: Anatomy Image/Shutterstock.com. Commensal bacteria in the human intestine have been found to produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2. The findings presented at the World Microbe Forum, the American Society for Microbiology...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Surgical treatment of brain tumors should also be considered for the elderly

Meningiomas, which originate in the meninges surrounding the brain, are the most common type of benign brain tumours. The primary treatment for meningiomas is neurosurgery. Since the risks associated with surgical treatment increase as people get older and develop other diseases, over 80-year-old patients with brain tumours are not operated on almost anywhere in the world.
HealthDOT med

Elekta gets FDA clearance for Harmony radiotherapy system

ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 – Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that its Elekta Harmony* radiation therapy system recently received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance, paving the way for U.S. clinics to harness the system to treat a comprehensive range of indications using the latest radiotherapy techniques. Harmony perfectly balances productivity and precision without compromise, making the system well-suited to address changing U.S. demographics and practice patterns.
CancerFierceBiotech

Targeting treatment-resistant BRCA-mutated tumors via the newly discovered POLQ pathway

PARP inhibitors like AstraZeneca’s Lynparza have been game-changing for some patients whose tumors have mutations in the BRCA gene, but those cancers invariably become resistant to the drugs. Now two separate groups of scientists are announcing the discovery of a new drug target that could be exploited to treat patients with drug-resistant, BRCA-mutated cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Cell death discovery could lead to new treatment for COPD

Research shows that inhibiting necroptosis, a form of cell death, could be a novel therapeutic approach for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung condition, also known as emphysema, that makes it difficult to breathe. Published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the study...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Contemporary radiotherapy: present and future

Oncology care is increasingly a multidisciplinary endeavour, and radiation therapy continues to have a key role across the disease spectrum in nearly every cancer. However, the field of radiation oncology is still one of the most poorly understood of the cancer disciplines. In this Review, we attempt to summarise and contextualise developments within the field of radiation oncology for the non-radiation oncologist. We discuss advancements in treatment technologies and imaging, followed by an overview of the interplay with advancements in systemic therapy and surgical techniques. Finally, we review new frontiers in radiation oncology, including advances within the metastatic disease continuum, reirradiation, and emerging types of radiation therapy.
CancerEurekAlert

Perspectives for future tumor therapy

It could become a breakthrough for future tumor treatments with heavy ions and pave new ways: In the current experiment period FAIR-Phase 0, the GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung and the future accelerator center FAIR succeeded in performing a carbon ion FLASH experiment for the first time. The scientists involved were able to achieve the very high dose rates required and to irradiate tumors. The success was a collective effort of the GSI Biophysics Department and the accelerator crew on the GSI/FAIR campus in close collaboration with the German Cancer Research Center DKFZ and the Heidelberg Ion Therapy (HIT) center.
Cancerbioworld.com

Switching on prodrugs with radiotherapy shows promise

Local tumor conversion of a prodrug to an active agent using clinically relevant radiotherapy may herald a new era in targeted and directed cancer chemotherapy. This may lead to the development of more tolerable cancer treatment regimens, without the potentially treatment-limiting systemic toxicities often associated with conventionally delivered chemotherapies, scientists at the University of Edinburgh and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology suggest in the June 10, 2021, edition of Nature Chemistry.
CancerEurekAlert

Targeted therapy could be first line treatment for childhood cancer

Scientists studying a common childhood cancer have made a major breakthrough which could lead to a cure for some youngsters who would not have survived the condition. An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumours from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Aids Spinal Metastasis Pain

Complete response rate improved compared with conventional external beam radiotherapy. MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Stereotactic body radiotherapy is superior to conventional external beam radiotherapy for improving the complete response rate for pain associated with spinal metastasis, according to a study published online June 11 in The Lancet Oncology.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Neurosurgical treatment of brain tumors improves quality of life of elderly people

A Finnish study indicates that neurosurgical treatment of benign brain tumors improves the quality of life of elderly people in good health and adds to their lifespan. Meningiomas, which originate in the meninges surrounding the brain, are the most common type of benign brain tumors. The primary treatment for meningiomas is neurosurgery. Since the risks associated with surgical treatment increase as people get older and develop other diseases, over 80-year-old patients with brain tumors are not operated on almost anywhere in the world.
Diseases & TreatmentsOrange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: The future of Alzheimer’s treatment is here

The approval of the drug aducanumab on June 7 by the Food & Drug Administration marked a new phase in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Aducanumab, known by its brand name of Aduhelm, is the first drug shown to slow – but not cure – Alzheimer’s disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments. Historically, the first drug in a category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Radiotherapy for Oligometastatic Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer: Past, Present, and Future

McCall and Higgins examine local ablative therapy for oligometastatic NSCLC and implications for future treatment of the disease. Historically, patients with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been treated with chemotherapy alone, reserving local therapies for symptom palliation. However, evidence has accumulated that a subset of patients with oligometastatic NSCLC (OM-NSCLC) may benefit from local ablative therapies (LATs). In this article, we review the data that have formed the rationale for LAT, specifically radiotherapy, and the prospective trials that support its use in this population. Finally, we examine the evolving role of LAT in patients with OM-NSCLC in the context of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, as well as discuss ongoing clinical trials incorporating LAT in these patients.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cinnamon compound could be useful supplement to dexamethasone in COVID-19 treatment

Researchers in Germany and the United States have conducted a study showing that supplementing dexamethasone treatment with Ceylon cinnamon in cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may allow dexamethasone to be administered at lower doses, thereby avoiding the side effects that occur with high doses of the steroid. While the...
HealthScience Now

Acceptable algorithms for radiotherapy

Machine-learning applications in medicine have so far promised more than they have delivered. McIntosh et al. evaluated an algorithm that was integrated into the clinical workflow to plan curative-intent radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Human- and algorithm-generated treatment plans were compared in a blinded manner by physicians and one plan was selected. The machine-learning plans were generated faster than the human-generated plans and were selected by physicians for 72% of patients. However, when it came to treating patients, implementation of the machine-learning–generated plans decreased, likely because of the perception and preferences of the treating physicians and their experience to ensure patient care. Thus, such real-world variables need to be accounted for in studies of medical applications for machine learning to increase its utility and acceptance in the clinical setting.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Brain Tumors Could Be Detected Earlier by a Simple Urine Test

A recent study by Nagoya University researchers revealed that microRNAs in urine could be a promising biomarker to diagnose brain tumors. Their findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, have indicated that regular urine tests could help early detection and treatment of brain tumors, possibly leading to improved patient survival.