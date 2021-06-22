'Totally Reese and Ryan'! Ava Phillippe shares selfie of her beau and fans are quick to compare snap to her parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe sent fans into a frenzy after posting a selfie with her boyfriend, who many believe resembles her father Ryan Phillippe.

While the 21-year-old UC Berkeley student has previously cringed when her followers have compared her dad and past significant others to each other, the similarities were undeniable in her latest Instagram post on Monday afternoon.

Looking identical to her superstar mom, Ava posed for a cute photo with her beau after they went batch watching at Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas.

'The bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead,' she captioned the picture, which immediately prompted social media users to compare the couple to Ava's parents.

Commenters were quick to admit they '1000000% thought' the image was a throwback of her mom and dad as well as gush they look like a 'younger version' of her parents, who were married for seven years before divorcing in 2006.

'I thought this was a throwback pic of your parents!!' one wrote, while another called Ava her mom's 'mini me.'

Witherspoon also commented on the post, writing 'these two' with a smiling face emoji with heart-eyes.

Under her comment, fans tagged the 45-year-old actress in messages that said Ava is her 'twin' and should be cast in Legally Blonde 3.

Others reminded commenters to refrain from pointing out the resemblance of Ava's boyfriend to her dad because they 'doubt you would want to hear someone comparing your significant other to your parent.'

Last week, Witherspoon, who is also a mom to sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight, told actress Tracee Ellis Ross that her relationship with her kids is very special in a new issue of Interview magazine.

'My gosh, I've been crying a lot this week. I'll have memories of my kids when they were little, or I'll remember my favorite English teacher from high school, and I'll just burst into tears,' said the Oscar-winning actress.

The Morning Show star also shared got emotional when she talked about how close she is with her kids.

'That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children,' Reese revealed to Tracee.

'I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now.'

And the Draper James designer said she would do anything to make her kids laugh, including dancing around the kitchen to 'different Top 40 songs.'